An Amber Alert went out in Minnesota on Tuesday morning, seeking a non-custodial parent who had taken a 21/2 year old boy from his mother following a stabbing. The alert included the color, make and model of the vehicle as well as the license number and a description of the abductor and the child. The child was found safe just over an hour after the statewide alert was circulated by television, radio and by online texts sent to more than 4 million phones and devices. The local Minnesota Amber Alert fundraiser which has worked for 15 years raises money that funds the broadcast of such alerts, as well as helping to get the message to other sources as fast as possible. Their phrase a missing child’s greatest enemy is time and their greatest hope is you. Local members are planning their largest fundraiser, the Motorcycle run that takes place in June. They appreciate volunteers or those who want to contribute to their efforts in returning children safely to their homes. Donations can be sent to PO Box 84, Hastings, 55033.
Amber Alert Continues Service
