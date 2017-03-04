In Saturday Night Playoff Basketball action, it was the “best of times, and the worst of times” on KDWA Radio, with the Hastings Raiders Girls Basketball Team ending their season at 15-13 overall, falling to Eastview 61-25, but the Prescott Cardinals won a Regional Championship in the late game, winning over Saint Croix Central, 83-68, to capture the first of three trophies the Cardinals are hunting for. Next up, the Cardinals travel to River Falls on Thursday, for the Sectional Semifinals against perennial playoff Foe, Northwestern, also LIVE on KDWA! KDWA’s Nick Tuckner will have MUCH more in Monday’s Sports Updates! (Photo Credit Julie Grabow)
Cardinals Win Regional Title, Raiders Fall
In Saturday Night Playoff Basketball action, it was the “best of times, and the worst of times” on KDWA Radio, with the Hastings Raiders Girls Basketball Team ending their season at 15-13 overall, falling to Eastview 61-25, but the Prescott Cardinals won a Regional Championship in the late game, winning over Saint Croix Central, 83-68, to capture the first of three trophies the Cardinals are hunting for. Next up, the Cardinals travel to River Falls on Thursday, for the Sectional Semifinals against perennial playoff Foe, Northwestern, also LIVE on KDWA! KDWA’s Nick Tuckner will have MUCH more in Monday’s Sports Updates! (Photo Credit Julie Grabow)
