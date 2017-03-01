Dakota County Technical College is launching a new Veterinary Technician program that aims to be ready for the fall semester 2017. The 60-credit A.A.S. degree would give students the knowledge and skills they need to become certified veterinary technicians, or CVTs. Vet techs serve as key components on animal healthcare teams in a variety of veterinary settings. Gayle Larson, dean of academic operations, liberal arts and sciences at the college, reported that Nicole Nieman, CVT, and Niki Wagner, CVT, contacted DCTC with a proposal to start a new Veterinary Technician program.Nicole and Niki were instructors for a very successful flagship program at another college, Gayle said. When that college closed down, they took the initiative and looked for ways to reestablish their program at a new institution. The new program not only offers welcome opportunities for students with a passion for animal care, but also benefits the veterinary industry in Minnesota. The Veterinary Technician program at DCTC is designed to deliver hands-on learning in pharmacology, surgical preparation, animal care and more. Roughly 90 percent of students will be working in the field in their first semester as a way to gain valuable, marketable experience. All students are required to complete an internship to earn their degree. Graduates are prepared to take the Veterinary Technician National Examination, or VTNE, given by the American Association of Veterinary State Boards. Certified veterinary technicians, or CVTs, have passed the VTNE.
DCTC Launches Vet Tech Program
