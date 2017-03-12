Fake Booster Cards Reported

A case of false advertising was brought to the attention of the administration of District 200. According to a statement made by Trent Hansen, Athletic Director for the Hastings High School ,a man using the name of Josh Gerken was in the city on Saturday selling what was represented to be a fundraising card that benefitted the HHS athletic program. Hansen received first hand collaboration of the selling with the use of names within the program to attempt to solidify the fake card’s authenticity. Hansen assures the community that there is not a fundraising effort using sportscard sales at this time and that if anyone has been approached by an adult or youth they don’t know and are asked to purchase the cards, to please contact the Hastings Police. A similar case of fake sports benefit cards have been found in other areas of the Metro. More information is currently being gathered and will be updated when we have it to pass along to you.