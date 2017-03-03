The Prescott Cardinals Boys Basketball Team opened the WIAA Division Three Playoffs on Friday night, LIVE on KDWA, as the #1 Cardinals defeated #8 Barron, 90-50, moving them in to the Regional Championship game on Saturday night, at 7pm, against Saint Croix Central. KDWA Sports will replay Saturday’s game on Monday at 7pm, if we are unable to join the Prescott Game in progress after Hastings Girls Basketball playoff action at Hamline, against Eastview at 6pm. Also, the Hastings Boys Basketball Team defeated Henry Sibley on Senior Night on Friday, 62-48, with seeding this weekend.
Friday Night Hoops Recap
