Hastings Softball Season Preview

Featured

March 21, 2017

The 2017 Season is now here for the Hastings Raiders Softball Program, and Head Coach Ken Lundquist joined KDWA’s Nick Tuckner to talk about the first week during Spring Break, and tryout week which began on Monday.

Click here for audio

   
   

