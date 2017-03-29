Hastings Tastings Deemed Success

Hastings Tastings was held Tuesday night with several hundreds queing in lines that rimmed Mother Seton Hall at SEAS Church. Small plates were filled with tempting samples of some of the fine fare representing nearly 20 local restaurants. Desserts , appetizers and snack size bites of beef, chicken, fruits and sweets led participants from table to table to vote on their favorites. A favorite feature was the photo booth inviting selfies to be taken with the campaign mascot Ms Squash or the Red Vinyl Boxing Gloves that the council members donned during a promotional visit to the Food Market at Hastings Family Service. The winners of favorite menu items have yet to be announced, and a grand fundraising total is not known, but those leaving with arms filled with
silent auction items looked like another successful and satisfying event was now complete. More updates and winners announced soon.