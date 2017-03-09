«

»

Print this Post

Hastings Wrestling Season Recap

Categories:

Featured

March 9, 2017

March 9, 2017

With the 2016-17 Hastings Raiders Wrestling Season now over, following their wonderful fourth place finish at the Minnesota State Meet, last week, Head Coach Josh McLay joined KDWA Sports for a Season Recap interview on Thursday!

Click here for audio

   
   

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2017/03/hastings-wrestling-season-recap/

Leave a Reply