Hastings Wrestling Season Recap

With the 2016-17 Hastings Raiders Wrestling Season now over, following their wonderful fourth place finish at the Minnesota State Meet, last week, Head Coach Josh McLay joined KDWA Sports for a Season Recap interview on Thursday!
