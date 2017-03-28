Soil remediation continued Tuesday at the former Hudson Sprayer Building just west of downtown as excavation uncovered and removed several concrete pilars from the northwest edge of the property.Truckloads of soil will be removed and replaced with clean fill when the giant cylinders are hauled away. Work is nearly completed on the interior with a soil vapor barrier yet to be placed where contaminated soil was removed from years of exposure to industrial chemicals. Many grants and funding sources have come together to make the site ready for the next itteration of the proposed multi-use facility that will incorporate retail, residence and community space into the riverfront property.The city continues the progress of transferring the property to the Great River Landing contractors, with plans for a final transfer a priority for all involved.
Out With The Old At Hudson
