Park Wolfpack Spring Preview

March 30, 2017

Park High School Athletic Director Phil Kuemmel joined KDWA Sports on Thursday to preview the Spring Sports Season, for the Wolfpack, including their Baseball opener at Granny Smith Field, next Wednesday on KDWA, against Highway 61 Rival Hastings!

Click here for audio

   
   

