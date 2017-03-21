«

Print this Post

Prescott CAB Banquet Friday Night

Categories:

Featured

March 21, 2017

March 21, 2017

You only have a few days to get your tickets for the 19th Annual Prescott CAB “Crazy About Baseball” Banquet on Friday night, at the Confluence Banquet Hall (Old Ptacek’s Building), for $20 each! KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has more on the event.

Click here for audio

   
   

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2017/03/prescott-cab-banquet-friday-night/

Leave a Reply