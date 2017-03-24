«

Prescott Council Reviews Recusal Request

Featured

March 24, 2017

In a follow up to a story reported by KDWA News, Prescott City Administrator Jayne Brand provided an update on the request by Prescott businessman Thomas Langenfeld for three City Council members to recuse themselves from a vote on special assessments for the 2017 Street Improvement Project on Henry, James, and Hampshire Streets in Prescott.

According to Brand, citizens who dispute the assessments have recourse to appeal the decision through the court system

A public hearing for the special assessments is scheduled for the Prescott City Council meeting of Monday, March 27.

