Tony Alongi released an update on the progress of the campaign he has mounted to run in the 2020 election for United States President. Alongi, a former Hastings City Councilmember announced his intention in January and reports a campaign team, fundraising component and website have taken shape as well as revealing positions on key issues such as the treatment of Seniors, Veterans as well as the standards for healthcare, education, immigration and employment. His 2020 Vision for the Nation centers on reuniting the country and addressing real problems faced by its citizens. Alongi plans to expand his effort in coming months to bring a positive, inclusive alternative to the current administration. Alongi notes his aim is to connect with others using social media and online resources to engage possible supporters. His website is alongi2020.com
Presidential Hopeful Updates Progress
