Hastings High School Junior Diver Vova Tipler became the first Raider EVER to win the State Championship at the 2016-17 Minnesota State Meet, at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. Tipler destroyed the competition, winning the State Title by 77 points over the next closest competitor, Edina’s State Runner Up, Phillip Ryan. The closest any Raider has ever been to winning the State Title, was Scott Shuppert, back in 1976. We will have more with Head Coach Gerry Rupp, as we head in to early next week for a Season Recap!
Raider Tipler Wins State Diving Crown
