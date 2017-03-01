The Hastings Middle School is pleased to again offer the Reality Check to our 8th grade students. This exciting program will give students the opportunity to explore real life situations and make lifestyle, career, and budget choices that they will face in their future. The goal of Reality Check is to help students become aware of basic financial planning, decision-making and career planning skills. The Reality Check will be held on March 8th at the Hastings Middle School Auditorium, with 4 sessions and lunch scheduled between 8:20 AM and 2:30 PM. The Reality check also needs volunteers. If you would like to help out, please contact Linde Raway at 651-480-7060. Lunch will be provided for all-day volunteers.
Reality Check for Hastings Students
