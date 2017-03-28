Relay For Life Moves To Pavilion

Changes have been made for this year’s Hastings Relay for Life event. With a history of raising funds to support cancer research, prior years of the annual event have been held at the Hastings High School.
This year, however, the fundraising will take place along the river in Levee Park with home base at the Rotary Pavillion. Co-chair Linda Kampa notes other changes are planned to give the event a new look and new sound. The addition of 3 live entertainment groups will add to the energy of those who will spend the evening of August 4th walking to support those who have pledged per mile completed or a total donation that will aid cancer research. Teams are now forming, and Kampa encourages those who have had cancer touch their friends or families to join the relay. Those who want to participate, but don’t have a team, should contact Kampa at 651-442-7960 to be paired up with an existing team. More information on fundraising and teams can be found on the relayforlife.org/hastingsmn site. Corporate sponsors are also needed and urged to connect with this local effort. This year’s local goal is $25,000.