The wait is over and the planning for this summer’s Rivertown Days continues with the word Monday that a Hampton artist, Megan Schmidt, has created the winning design that will be featured on the official button for the 35th annual celebration held July 21st thru the 23rd . Schmidt submitted the artwork depicting a sepia toned, late day sunset as reflected in the Hastings Bridge. The Rivertown Days Committee will provide Schmidt with a 200 dollar prize as the winning artist and the design will appear on Rivertown Days logo wear for this year’s event. Rivertown Days is hosted by the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce.
Rivertown Days Reveals Button Design
