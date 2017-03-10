Speed Zone Challenged At Capitol

State Representative for District 54B Tony Jurgens introduced his bill to maintain a 35 mile per hour speed limit on highway 316 on the south end of Hastings to the Transportation Policy Committee. The committee reviewed the bill on Wednesday evening. Representative Jurgens reports the results.
According to Jurgens, Hastings City Council members in attendance were Trevor Lund, Tina Folch and Joe Balsanek. Also present were three of the neighbors affected by the traffic, including one resident whose wife was hit by a vehicle which left the roadway and ended up on their lawn.