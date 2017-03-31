Still Time To Help HFS

«

March 31, 2017

A very weary, but very thankful Chris Koop, executive director for Hastings Family Service, connected with us on Thursday, just 36 hours after their big fundraiser, Hastings Tastings. The amount of volunteer hours that go into planning and organizing the 17 restaurants that participate, the arrangement of raffle and silent auction items, and the thousands of details to get everything ready for the party are certainly worth it, but Koop agrees it is a monumental labor of love. Besides the awarding of the best of the tasty offerings, Koop revealed there is much to do after the event as well.

With a total of $24,000 raised, Koop notes it was a little less than their projections and she wanted to make a last call for anyone still able to help them before the deadline.

Hastings Family Service is open Saturday until 5 and their website is www.hastingsfamilyservice.org.

