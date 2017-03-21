Triple Towing Tips

This next news item comes under the heading of, legal or not. As vacation weather approaches, some residents may need to transport trailers or motor vehicles to and from cabins or lake property. A practice that is sometimes seen on area roads is that of triple towing, meaning that a tow vehicle is connected to two trailers. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, it is legal in Minnesota and in Iowa, to transport two trailers with one tow vehicle. In Minnesota, the second trailer must be recreational equipment such as an ATV, Boat or snowmobile trailer. Other states, such as Wisconsin, do NOT allow the practice. In a recent publication, an example of improper towing showed a Wisconsin Rental truck connected to a pickup on a trailer attached to a 5th wheel. Such connections are not allowed, but a combination of recreational vehicles, boats and utility trailers have been reported to be improperly connected, especially addressing the control the towing vehicle has with braking systems and adequate lights and signals to indicate traveling intentions. The only way to get completely accurate information about triple towing is to contact the DOT or Highway Patrol offices for your state and any states you plan on traveling through. (Photo provided by Stanley, Wisconsin Police Dept.)