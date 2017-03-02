Update In Search For Blair

The South St. Paul Police Department provided an update Wednesday in the weeklong search for non-compliant registered offender Christopher Donald Blair. Blair, 35, is wanted on a new charge of criminal sexual conduct involving a juvenille female before leaving his South St. Paul residence, violating his terms with county supervisors who monitor those placed in communities by the Minnesota Department of Corrections. Blair has some identifying marks, that were released to help the public identify him. Blair is missing 2 fingers on his right hand, and has possibly altered his appearance by shaving his hair and beard. He also has unique tatoos, a chinese symbol at the nape of his neck, the name Skylar on the inside of his right forearm and another Large Letter T and C intertwined on the left arm. Anyone who thinks they may have seen Blair should not approach him, but instead, call 911 or the South St. Paul Police.