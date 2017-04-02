«

Last Dance for Riverside Season

Featured

April 2, 2017

April 2, 2017

Hastings Riverside Company showchoir traveled to Nashville, Tennessee this weekend to complete their season of Silence to Music at the Heart of America Show Choir competition. The trip involved 2 15 hour bus rides with many of the parents driving as well to participate in the culmination of not only the season for the group, but a career as head of Hastings Show choir program for director Lin Warren. He shared his thoughts in a phone conversation on the day after their final performance on the National stage.

He also revealed the judges decision

Warren was quick to point out that students learn much more than singing and dancing

As each of those students take those lessons into their next chapter, so will Mr. Warren.

