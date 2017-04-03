Raiders Ready For Warriors Tuesday

The Hastings Raiders Softball Team will open up the 2017 Hastings Spring Sports Season on KDWA Radio, Tuesday afternoon, as Henry Sibley comes to town at 4:15pm. Head Coach Ken Lundquist joined KDWA Sports for a preview on Monday!
