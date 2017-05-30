Boys Golf Set For Thursday

The Hastings Raiders Boys Golf Team is preparing for the 2017 Section 1AAA Meet, that will begin on Thursday, at the Jewel in Lake City. Head Coach Pete McGinnis, and Junior Conference Runner-Up Nick Dittrich joined KDWA Sports with more.
