«

»

Print this Post

Boys Golf Set For Thursday

Categories:

Featured

May 30, 2017

May 30, 2017

The Hastings Raiders Boys Golf Team is preparing for the 2017 Section 1AAA Meet, that will begin on Thursday, at the Jewel in Lake City. Head Coach Pete McGinnis, and Junior Conference Runner-Up Nick Dittrich joined KDWA Sports with more.

Click here for audio

   
   

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2017/05/boys-golf-set-for-thursday/

Leave a Reply