Governor Signs Most Bills

Information was released by the Governor’s office late on Tuesday that outlined his position and actions that would be taken to end the 2017 Legislative session. Among the list of bills placed before him, was the Tax Bill which the Governor did not sign but acknowledged would still become law. That bill cuts taxes at a cost of $648 million in Fiscal years 2018/19 and $791 million in Fiscal years 2020/21. He explained his actions citing previous experience.
Those other bills including the Transportation Bill that diverts existing General Fund revenues to pay for transportation as well as the Jobs and Energy Bill providing additional funding for some economic development initiatives.The passing of the Health and Human Services Bill provides funding for public health and human services initiatives serving seniors, persons with disabilities, and Minnesota individuals and families. The E-12 Education Bill will increase funding for E-12 Education over the next two years providing 2 percent increases for the basic per pupil funding formula for public schools in each of the next two years, and a $50 million increase in state funding to expand access to preKindergarten. The Higher Education Bill includes an additional $54.6 million for the University of Minnesota, $106.3 million for Minnesota State campuses, and $36 million for the Minnesota State Grant Program. The Agriculture Bill is designed to provide funding for initiatives to help farmers and agricultural communities. Governor Dayton did approve funding to cover State Government for the next biennium, that threatened to shut down state services on the last day of June without his signature. The Governor did make an exception, however,further down the bill, by cutting the 32 million dollars for the House and another 32 million intended for the Senate as his return service in the political volleying of pluses and minuses that have been part of the 2017 Session.
Late on Tuesday, an announcement from Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton that he would sign the nine budget bill in addition to the bonding bill. The Tax Bill, however, will not receive his signature, due in part, to language placed in that bill by the Republican majority attaching it to funding of the Revenue department. He did veto a labor bill preventing cities from creating an independent minimum wage and determining municipal sick time policies. The Governor then sent a letter to House of Representative Speaker, Kurt Daudt, which outlined his displeasure of the so called poisen pill holding the Revenue Funding as a bargaining tool to ensure funding for the Senate and House bills. At issue, says Dayton, is the ban on undocumented immigrants in receiving a state issued drivers license that is found in the public safety bill.
A brief comment was made Tuesday night from Republican Representative Tony Jurgens on the actions by the Governor.
Another special session is not out of the questions, however, Jurgens states he has not yet received any instruction on where the process will go from today. Members of the GOP however, said legal action may be taken to reinstate allocations for the legislature.