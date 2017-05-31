«

Prescott Track Set For State

May 31, 2017

The Prescott Cardinals Track and Field Team will be sending a handful of Student Athletes to LaCrosse, for this weekend’s State Track Meet, and Head Coach Mark Dewitz joined KDWA Sports before heading south, with the kids.

