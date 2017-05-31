The Prescott Cardinals Track and Field Team will be sending a handful of Student Athletes to LaCrosse, for this weekend’s State Track Meet, and Head Coach Mark Dewitz joined KDWA Sports before heading south, with the kids.
The Prescott Cardinals Track and Field Team will be sending a handful of Student Athletes to LaCrosse, for this weekend’s State Track Meet, and Head Coach Mark Dewitz joined KDWA Sports before heading south, with the kids.
Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2017/05/prescott-track-set-for-state/