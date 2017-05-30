Restaurant Hack Brings Local Heartburn

A company with more than a dozen area stores announced over the weekend that credit card information had been attacked and the list of affected Chipolte Restaurants include most major US Cities. According to a spokesperson for the chain, most but not all may have been involved in the large scale breech which was first acknowledged on April 25th but were thought to have been targeted in transactions taking place between March 24th and April 18th. Malware infected the store’s cash registers which then captured track data, stored on credit cards. Information such as names, numbers and verification codes were then transfered to persons, as yet unknown, resulting in re-use of that information to charge unauthorized transactions. Local stores in Hastings, Eagan, Cottage Grove, Apple Valley and West St. Paul, are all listed on the company’s website link with the Hastings Store acknowledging that breaches may have occurred from March 25 to April 13th, the store in Cottage Grove, from March 27th thru April 18th and the store in Apple Valley, between March 25th thru April 18th. According to the same site ,the company suggests their customers examine credit card statements from possible visits and to report any fradulent purchases to their local police department or their state Attorney General. Another suggestion listed was to place a security freeze on accounts you may have used at Chipolte Restaurants during those timeframes. A freeze must be placed on each of the three credit reporting companies, Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. There might also be a fee to enact such a freeze. Those who purchased items with debit cards are at higher risk, according to another source, of having their information cloned to open another card using your name and information, thus affecting your credit score. The information could also result in removing the balance of the card without the owners knowledge. Investigations continue, but the company may also face fines by credit card companies for not protecting customers against such events.