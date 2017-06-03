3M Disputes Tab for Water Filters

In a letter sent to the MN Department of Health and the City of Cottage Grove, 3M is disputing the allegation of complete responsibility for the presence of perflourochemicals in Cottage Grove city water and the expectation for the corporation to reimburse the total cost of installing filtration systems to remove the PFCs. KDWA News spoke with Cottage Grove City Administrator Charlene Stevens and asked her about 3Ms contention regarding the cost of installing filtration systems.
The filter system for pump 10 is scheduled to be operational by July 25th.