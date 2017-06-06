Community Ed Volunteer Awards

Announcements made on Monday from Hastings community education Director Kari Gorr on the recipients of two community awards.
The Bernie McCoy Community Service award is given to an individual, agency or organization who has exemplified support and service to our Community Education program. This award is made in honor of Bernie McCoy who was a former Advisory Council member and Senior Center Advisory Council member. He was very active in the community and with Community Education for many years. Ratzlaffhas been a dedicated volunteer helping with Turkey and SpringOBingo and donating prizes and distributing flyers so the events are always a big success.
Receiving the Community Education Lifelong Learning Award ,Mike Reis was deserving due to teaching a wide variety of computer and technology classes on topics and devices that are relevant to today’s personal and workforce needs. He also conducts numerous one-to-one private tech training sessions year-round. He conducts classes both day and evenings and makes himself available on a very flexible schedule. Mike was honored for his generousity of time and talents that gives back to the community by teaching something he knows well, to others.