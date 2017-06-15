Council Committee Reviews Ordinance Proposal

A social media post on Tuesday by Public Safety Committee Chair Lori Braucks invites all interested citizens to attend the June 19th council meeting to discuss the residency restriction ordinance now proposed to all Level 3 offenders with a 750 foot barrier between a possible residence and the location of a school, park or licensed day care. The message states that in composing the current ordinance wording by city attorney Dan Fleugel, care has been taken to compare language in other similar community ordinances and apply specific qualities indicative of Hastings by those involved in crafting the new ordinance. In the message, Chair person Braucks mentions the 2 previous informational meetings and noted that a few residents attended them to voice their concerns. A petition continues to circulate by members of a group focused on re-instating the wider buffer-zone back to between 1,000 and 1,500 feet. That petition currently lists more than 900 signatures. A second reading and possible call for a council vote will be held on Monday, June 19th during the City Council meeting at City Hall.