Crash Cuts Power

At approximately 2:00 a.m. Friday morning Hastings police received a call of a driver who was weaving on the road near Glendale and Ravenna Trail. The driver who failed to stop near the 600 block of 10th Street for Hastings police, continued on until reaching Vermillion Street near Todd Field where tire deflation devices were placed to stop the vehicle. The car hit the stop sticks then struck a light pole and major transformer, at that intersection, knocking out power from 7th to 19th streets and requiring the Hastings Police to close Vermillion Street for a short time. According to Police reports, Xcel and MN DOT worked throughout the night to restore power and get traffic lights operational before morning rush hour. The driver in the incident was taken to Regina Hospital for minor injuries and the case remains under investigation. KDWA was also affected, knocking us off the air here for a time in the early morning hours. Photo provided by HPD.