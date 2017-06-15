Dakota County Tallies Emergency Calls

The Dakota Communications Center recently released their updates on emergency responder call information from January through the end of May. According to statistics as listed by City Services responding, Hastings responded to 1,299 Law Enforcement calls in May alone, and nearly 6,700 calls since the beginning of the year. There were 292 calls for Fired or EMT personnel in May, just over 1,400 for the year to date. Comparing the calls to nearby Eagan, who has seen over 18,000 law enforcement calls so far this year, and Burnsville, recording over 14,000 law enforcement calls to date, the city in Dakota County listing the top percentage of EMT/Fire calls to total calls is Hastings, at 17% of all emergency calls responded to in the category that covers traffic accidents, medical transport , water rescues, civil emergencies in addition to fire and other hazard calls. It was also noted that the percentage of calls coming from a wired or landline phone was just 18% , the remainder coming from wireless phone. 56 percent of all calls to the center were reached by dialing 9-1-1. In the county so far this year, more than 120,400 calls have been fielded by the Dakota Communications Center dispatchers who then transfer emergency information to the appropriate departments that are responsible for responding to events that take place around the clock.