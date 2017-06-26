Hwy 52 Work Overnight

Highway 52 traffic at Cannon Falls will be stopped in both directions for 15-minute periods overnight Monday, June 26th as crews place bridge beams, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The work is expected to begin at 10 p.m., and be completed by 4 a.m., June 27th. During this time, four bridge beams will be placed. The stopped traffic is necessary for the beams to be transported to the site so that cranes can lift and lower the beams into place on the southbound bridge. During the process, the Minnesota State Patrol will stop traffic to allow the equipment to get into place. Once the beam is moved, the equipment will clear the area and state troopers will lead traffic to resume normal traffic through the work zone. Each of the four beam placements is expected to take approximately 15 minutes. Traffic delays are also likely in this work zone during high-traffic periods, such as weekends. Motorists can find key information to plan ahead by reviewing MnDOT?s realtime road condition information at www.511mn.org or call 511.