Make Music Day Recap

The first ever Hastings participation in the International Make Music Day provided opportunity for families, daycares and folks of all ages to get outside and enjoy the longest day of the year set to music provided by local musicans. Beginning at 7 am at City Hall, the first tunes from a classic dixieland band filled the summer air, and the daylong event did much to bring toe tapping melodies to audiences in parks throughout the city. The first year brought a good turnout with many of the performances and efforts by the volunteers who appeared deemed to be widely appreciated. Eleven groups or soloists were featured and the variety of the music demonstrated the enthusiasm for the project. Although Make Music Day fell in the middle of the week this year, plans are already underway to develop the scope of future events, especially when the summer solstice will happen on a weekend. Coordinator Paige Marschall Bigler, on hand to welcome guests, thanks all who volunteered and encourages them to post their favorite photos and videos to social media in support of the event.