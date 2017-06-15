MEALS Welcomes All

Three locations have started the MEALS programs this week, Lions Park and Three Rivers Trailer Park have volunteers that bring a cold lunch to the noon meal while a hot lunch is served at Our Saviours Lutheran church. All meals are free and there are no limitation or reservations needed. Seniors are welcome to join children and families for a meal that is served between noon and 1pm each weekday. Many hands are required to put the meals together and on Tuesday we spoke with Peggy who explained why she helps out at Our Saviours.
Volunteers are always appreciated. Contact Mary Kocak at Hastings Family service to find out how and where you can help.