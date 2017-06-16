New Commander Named

Hastings Police Chief Bryan Schafer has announced that Sergeant Bryan Schowalter has been appointed Police Commander of the Hastings Police Department effective Monday, July 3, 2017. Sgt. Schowalter is an 11-year member of the Department and has served as Patrol Officer, Drug Task Force Investigator, Drug Task Force Sergeant/Team Leader, and currently a Patrol Sergeant on the night watch. Chief Schafer states that Sgt. Schowalter has demonstrated integrity, professionalism, a drive for excellence, and a continuous desire to learn and develop, and the chief is confident Sgt. Schowalter will be successful in his new role.