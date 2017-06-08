Prescott Plan Commission Acts

The Prescott Plan Commission held a public hearing on June 5th for a rezoning request from K-V-H Lodging Inc. to change zoning of the hotel adjacent to Philanders Bar and Grill from Highway Commercial to Planned Unit Development. Jerry Voss, owner of K-V-H Lodging, presented the rezoning request. Rezoning the property would negate the need to remove the car port currently attached to the hotel. The building currently meets health and safety guidelines but not setback guidelines. Also presented as part of the planned unit development are the restrictive covenants for vehicular and pedestrian easements. The zoning update request comes as part of a plan to market the property. The Commissions motion to recommend approval of the rezoning request passed without a negative voice vote. The Commission also voted to update the City Zoning Map, changing St. Joseph School from residential to school zoning.