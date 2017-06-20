Ready Set Swim

In our conversation with Hastings Family Aquatics Center Director Teresa Faustini, a summer full of pool time is on the list of many families. Nearly 500 students are currently enrolled in swimming lessons at a variety of levels that are not always determined by age. Some older children may not have had much exposure to pools or other swimming experience and it’s never too early or too late to learn. She noted that already 13 rescues have taken place, most by children who go above their experience level.
Faustini also notes that it is never too late to sign up for lessons. You can find more information on the City Website under Hastings Family Aquatic Center