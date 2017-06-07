Sexual Predator Residency Ordinance Status

At the end of Monday night?s City council meeting , comments from the audience Shelley Rohr approached the podium to ask about the Ordinance amendment addressing Sexual offender and Sexual predator residency limitations.
She also asked when the ordinance would be put into effect . Mayor Hicks provided the answer.
The chair of the public safety committee, Lori Brauchs,explained how the boundary limits were reduced from 1500 feet to 750.
Maps showing the limitation boundaries can be found on the city of Hasting website. www.hastingsmn.gov