«

Print this Post

Spring Season Continues To Slow

Categories:

Featured

June 9, 2017

June 9, 2017

In our KDWA Sports “Week in Review”, we continue to look back at the 2017 Spring Sports Season, with Hastings Boys Lacrosse, Hastings Girls Softball, and a recap of the Prescott Cardinals Baseball Teams’ run to the Sectional Title game.

Click here for audio

   

Click here for audio

   

Click here for audio

   
   

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2017/06/spring-season-continues-to-slow/

Leave a Reply