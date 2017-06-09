Spring Season Continues To Slow

In our KDWA Sports “Week in Review”, we continue to look back at the 2017 Spring Sports Season, with Hastings Boys Lacrosse, Hastings Girls Softball, and a recap of the Prescott Cardinals Baseball Teams’ run to the Sectional Title game.
