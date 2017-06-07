Summer Kickoff Welcomes World Visitors

The summer kickoff at the riverfront on Tuesday Night was a family friendly event complete with food, fun great music and plenty of summer sun. Paige Marschall Bigler welcomed everyone to find out about the wide variety of activities, classes and events that will be offered throughout the city this summer. A local music group, Voltage started off the evening, entertaining with their polished rock performance that set the tone for an energetic gathering. The Lions Club served hot dogs, Schoolhouse scoop and the Hoeschen’s pop corn wagon kept busy with a steady line of hungry customers. The knockerballs exhibit on the west lawn proved very popular, with kid and adults climbing into a padded ball to bowl each other down to hilarious effects. On the other end of the park, two bounce houses were busy as were the Dakota County Library information tent and the local Girl Scout booth that invited new members. To cap off the night, a group of more than 70 students from Ludwigsburg,Germany played a full concert of traditional German marches, waltzes and Polkas as well as several well known tunes featuring Movie, Broadway and songs from American composers. The Director, Roland Haug has conducted the group of 14-21 year olds for nearly 2 decades and the US tour will take them on a 2 week sojourn thru the Metro Area with performances also slated for The St. Paul Cathedral and the Centennial Lakes Band Shell on Flag Day.