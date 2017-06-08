Suspicious Person Reported June 8

BREAKING NEWS FRIDAY We have a late breaking news story that involved a suspicious truck driven near SEAS School on Friday, June 8th at about 10:40 am. According to a letter sent to SEAS Students that afternoon by Principal of SEAS School Tim Sullivan, A man attempted to speak from the window of his truck to several children who were outside for recess, with No information on what he said however. A school aide approached the man who drove away quickly, even circling the block once more and driving the wrong way on Ramsey Street. There is no description of the make or color of the truck and Hastings Police were alerted, spending the remainder of the day providing more presence near the school Principal Sullivan explained in the letter, an over abundance of caution was used and at no time were children in contact with the person. If anyone has any further information of the incident please contact the Hastings Police or dial 911.