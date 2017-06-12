Water Filtration Plant Begins

In continuing coverage of water quality issues in Cottage Grove, Mayor Myron Bailey posted an update on social media following the meeting held on June 5th in Cottage Grove. Mayor Bailey relayed some of the particulars regarding the installation of the new filtration systems. According to the Mayor the city has already started site construction for the first water filtration system that will be located near Werner Electric on 95th Street South. The tanks are on order and should be delivered within 2 weeks. Completion of the first well is scheduled for July 25th. Mayor Bailey said it normally takes a minimum of 1 year to get a system like this up and running, and Cottage Grove is doing it in less than 3 months. The 2nd well filtration system will be behind the new Central Fire Station on 80th Street. Water restrictions will be removed upon completion of these filtration systems, according to Mayor Bailey, adding that payment for the filtration systems would be sought either from 3M through the consent decree between the state and 3M, or the Superfund. He stated that the City of Cottage Grove would not be responsible for funding the filtration systems.