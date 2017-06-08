Water Questions Posed In Cottage Grove

Review Of comments from Cottage Grove Community Meeting held June 7th.
The second community meeting addressing the changes affecting Washington County residents, particularly those in Cottage Grove, with water quality issues took place on Wednesday, June 7th. KDWA news attended the event as more than 150 local residents also attended the presentation held at the Cottage Grove City Hall. State Representative Tony Jurgens provided KDWA with his interpretation of the questions asked of local utilities directors, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the Minnesota Department of health representatives. He voiced his support as a connection to State action, but noted much of the information provided on Wednesday night was not new.
One concern is how the city plans to filter water from affected wells. Jurgens explains.
Such action will come with a price, although not released by officials from the city or the state. Jurgens on how the cost will be covered.
Additional perspectives gathered from District 54A State Representative Keith Franke, resident Tim Figge, and a representative from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency will be part of our continuing news coverage.
The MN Department of Health in association with the MN PCA held an informational meeting on June 7th in Cottage Grove regarding the updated monitoring thresholds for industrial chemicals PFOA and PFOS in City water. Representative Lucas Martin for the Mn Department of Health explained the departments role in this particular situation.
The water in question has not been shown to have increased levels of the contaminants. Only the guidelines have changed and the ban will be lifted when all of Cottage Groves wells are fitted with updated filtration systems.
KDWA also spoke with Representative Keith Franke on June 7th at the Cottage Grove Water Ban informational meeting. We asked Representative Franke about how information was handled for this ban will affect procedures for getting information out in the future.