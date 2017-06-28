Work Slows On Hudson Interior

Work is continuing on the Former Hudson Sprayer Building as flooring, brick and concrete has slowed the extraction process that will now continue well into July. In a brief conversation on Tuesday with John Hinzman, Community Development Director, he stated that progress has slowed due to unanticipated construction materials that are taking longer to remove from the building sub floor. A vapor barrier bid has been extended with that process to follow sometime in August. Hinzman now anticipates completion sometime in September.
