Afton Parade Love Float

For 119 years the Fourth of July parade has headed south along the main street of Afton to the end of town and then turned around again to give the thousands assembled a bonus look. This year however, in addition to the colorful spectacle of dignitaries perched in open air
convertables and units ranging from farm machinery to World War 2 jeeps, a giant wedding cake, whitewashed benches and a Hot Pink tuxedoed officiant rode down the route,delighting the crowd by showcasing nearly a dozen couples taking a trip on the self-proclaimed Love Float. Although just 2 couples decided to tie the knot while in the parade, 10 more couples dressed in bridal gowns and a combination of shorts, stars and patriotic hued attire, renewed their vows while the sidewalk audience cheered. Mayor Richard Bend, smiling under his straw cowboy hat appeared pleased with the turnout for one of the largest Independence Day parades in the state, which takes place in the Village with an official population of just under 3,000 residents.