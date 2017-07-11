Broadband Possibilities Explained

During its July 10th meeting the Hastings City Council heard a presentation from retired Burnsville city manager Craig Ebeling, and Lisa Alfson of the Dakota County Community Development Agency regarding the on-going Collaborative Broadband Initiative. Mr. Ebeling gave an overview of what the Initiative is researching.
The City Council also heard specifics in the report regarding the multi-governmental program that deals with infrastructure and issues regarding access to the World Wide Web. Ebeling discussed the aspect of revenues generated from usage of access points under governmental control.