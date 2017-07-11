«

Broadband Possibilities Explained

July 11, 2017

During its July 10th meeting the Hastings City Council heard a presentation from retired Burnsville city manager Craig Ebeling, and Lisa Alfson of the Dakota County Community Development Agency regarding the on-going Collaborative Broadband Initiative. Mr. Ebeling gave an overview of what the Initiative is researching.

KDWA News will bring you more of Mr. Ebelings comments in upcoming new broadcasts

The City Council also heard specifics in the report regarding the multi-governmental program that deals with infrastructure and issues regarding access to the World Wide Web. Ebeling discussed the aspect of revenues generated from usage of access points under governmental control.

