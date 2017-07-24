Community Church Service Al Fresco

On Sunday morning, a sizeable crowd gathered at the Rotary Pavilion in Levee Park for the community Church service, a part of the Rivertown Days schedule. The perfect summer morning set the stage for the Crossroads of Hastings church to welcome nearly 350 people to an energetic presentation filled with music and message. Campus Pastor Tim Stanley,unsure of what to expect, was delighted to have such a large crowd, He also provided an update on progress being made as renovation continues to transform the west side of the building alongside Coborns Grocery, into their Hastings site.
Stanley also projected a possible opening date.