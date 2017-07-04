Dakota County Part Of Sting

More is now known following the June 29th investigations that involved two days of undercover activities focused on human trafficking and solicitation operation by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The work ultimately led to the arrest of 19 people and the rescue of 10 sex trafficking victims. BCA agents set up a sting operation using undercover agents with those arrested believing they were going to meet up with minors aged 13 to 15 years old for sex. Agents also targeted online solicitation as part of a separate operation. When the operations ended June 29th, investigators had arrested 19 people from the Twin Cities metro area. Fifteen men were booked on suspicion of probable cause solicitation of child. Two men and two women were arrested on probable cause felony human trafficking. Officials also rescued 10 women victims, including a juvenile, who were put in protective custody in Anoka County. The nine adult women were interviewed and released as part of Minnesota Safe Harbor guidelines with the remaining cases still under investigation. The suspects were booked at the Anoka County Jail pending formal charges. Departments involved in the operation included Fridley police, Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Plymouth police and Dakota County Sheriff’s Office assisted the BCA in the effort.