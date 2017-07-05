«

Print this Post

Dittrich Relives State Meet

Categories:

Featured

July 5, 2017

July 5, 2017

Over the Fourth of July Holiday Weekend, KDWA’s Nick Tuckner was able to catch up with incoming Senior Hastings Golfer Nick Dittrich, to look back at his trip to the State Meet, College Recruiting, and Academic Awards.

Click here for audio

   
    

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2017/07/dittrich-relives-state-meet/

Leave a Reply